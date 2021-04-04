The final phase of the work on the deck of the bridge that carries Route 6 over French Creek in Cambridge Springs is expected to start this week.
PennDOT said work on the $3.8 million project will start Tuesday, weather permitting.
In connection with the work, a pedestrian detour is posted using Railroad Street, Grant Street (Route 1025) and McClellan Street (Route 1006). A vehicle detour remains in place using Grant Street and McClellan Street.
The bridge is tentatively scheduled to open mid-June 2021. The project is expected to be completed by early July 2021.
The contractor is Clearwater Construction of Mercer.
Additional information related to the project can be found online at www.penndot.gov/District1, click on the Construction and Roadwork link under the Resource heading, then pick the Crawford County tile and choose Cambridge Springs Bridge Replacement.