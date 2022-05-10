The fifth suspect charged by Meadville Police Department in a 2021 robbery and homicide turned himself in this morning at police headquarters.
Martavious K. Stout, 17, of 842 East St., Meadville, arrived at the police station with family around 9:30 a.m., Chief Michael Tautin told the Tribune.
Stout declined to speak with police regarding the case, Tautin said.
Stout was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino just before 10 a.m. today. The Meadville Tribune was the only media outlet to attend Stout’s arraignment.
Stout was wanted in connection with last summer’s shooting death of Nathaniel E. Harris.
Harris, 19, was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds at an apartment at 376 ½ Walnut St. during the early-morning hours of July 3, 2021
Stout was arraigned on one count each of criminal homicide, conspiracy to commit robbery, conspiracy to commit simple assault, and conspiracy to commit theft.
Following arraignment, Stout was taken to the Crawford County Correctional Facility in Saegertown where he is being held without bond as homicide is a non-bondable offense in Pennsylvania. A preliminary hearing in the case currently is scheduled May 20 before Pendolino.
The four others charged in connection with Harris’ death — Timothy T. Bolden, 26, Kavan M. Boitnott, 17, Qwamae D. Sherene, 18, and Jayden I. Speed, 19, all of Meadville, already were in custody.
See Wednesday’s print edition of The Meadville Tribune or check later with meadvilletribune.com for more details.