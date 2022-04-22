KINSMAN, Ohio — A fiery one-vehicle crash early this morning in Ohio near the Pennsylvania border has claimed the life of a Jamestown woman.
Ashley Riley, 36, of Jamestown, died when her sport utility vehicle went off Ohio State Route 5 near Kinsman, Ohio, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol in Warren.
The crash happened at 12:22 a.m. in Kinsman Township in Trumbull County about three miles west of the Ohio-Pennsylvania border.
Riley’s SUV was traveling west when it went off the road prior to a curve in the road, police said.
The SUV then went behind a guard rail, down embankment, struck a utility pole, overturned and then caught fire, policesaid.
The SUV was on its roof and fully engulfed in flames when Kinsman Township Volunteer Fire Department arrived on scene, police said.
Riley was unable to get out of the SUV and succumbed, police said.
The roadway was closed for approximately two and a half hours and has since re-opened.
The crash remains under investigation, police said.