TITUSVILLE — Stephanie Fiely, who has served in many administrative roles at the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville for more than 20 years, began her duties as executive director of Pitt-Titusville’s Education and Training Hub on Monday.
Fiely had been serving as the hub’s assistant executive director since May 2020.
“Stephanie brings to this position her steadfast commitment to the hub as well as to the community,” said Rick Esch, Pitt-Titusville’s president. “Throughout her long career at Pitt-Titusville and her work as assistant executive director of the hub, Stephanie has developed strong relationships with the community and business and industry partners that have helped to enhance the hub and its offerings to the residents in the region.”
Fiely replaces David Fitz, who had served as the hub’s interim executive director since May 2020.
As the hub’s assistant executive director, Fiely worked with Fitz and others to help advance the hub and its operations.
She helped to draft a successful $1.2 million federal WORC (Workforce Opportunity for Rural Communities) grant, which provided the funding necessary to support the addition of the Manufacturing Assistance Center (MAC) and the Brockway Center for Arts & Technology, a sister organization of Manchester Bidwell Corporation. Fiely also oversaw renovations to the Broadhurst Science Center, which includes enhanced lab and classroom spaces, and assisted in the MAC’s move to Titusville.
“I’m excited to have the opportunity to continue to work with the hub’s partners and members of the community to build upon the progress that has been made so far,” Fiely said. “The programs that have been offered at the hub are already helping to transform the lives of our friends and neighbors.”
Fiely, a longtime resident of Titusville, began her career at Pitt-Titusville in 1999 as the director of student activities, a position she held for 10 years.
In July 2009, she was appointed director of student life. During her 11-year tenure in that position, she also served in other capacities at Pitt-Titusville, including interim executive director of student affairs, interim director of residence life, and instructor of communication and the freshman-year experience.
Fiely also served as interim director of housing at Pitt-Bradford from August 2019 to January 2020 and was a proctor for the Northern Pennsylvania Regional College’s site in Warren from May 2019 to May 2020.
She has been recognized for her dedication to the university, her work in student activities and the community.
Fiely received the University of Pittsburgh Chancellor’s Award for Community Engagement in 2017, the National Association for Campus Activities Legacy Award in 2012, and the National Association of Campus Activities Mid-Atlantic Region Outstanding Professional Award in 2006.
A member of Rotary International for seven years, she received the Rotarian Spouse/Partner Service Award in 2005.
She is also active in other aspects of the community: a member of the Titusville Area Chamber of Commerce, the Titusville YWCA board of directors, and a board member of the United Way of the Titusville Region.
Fiely holds a doctoral and master’s degree in higher education management, both from the University of Pittsburgh, and a bachelor’s degree in communication from Waynesburg College.
