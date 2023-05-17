The primary election for Crawford Central School Board on Tuesday promised to narrow an unusually wide field to a field that, while still wide, is more manageable for voters to navigate.
A total of 15 candidates were competing — one appearing only on the Republican ballot, two appearing only on the Democratic ballot, and 13 appearing on both ballots. In Pennsylvania, school board candidates are permitted to crossfile for nominations from both parties.
Despite nearly identical ballots for both parties, however, early returns showed no overlap between the two slates of five nominees that will advance to the general election in November.
With 19 of 19 Crawford County precincts reporting unofficial results, the leaders in the Republican primary were: Ed Devore, 1,511 votes; Ron Irwin, 1,472; Monica Hargenrater, 1,223; Jeff Rose, 1,144; and Kevin Merritt, 1,065. Of four incumbents in the field, two were among the leaders: Rose and Merritt.
In Crawford County, the field of 14 Democratic candidates was led by: Lisa Whitenack, 1,086 votes; Shanna Hodgson, 1,001; Bonnie Murphy, 631; and Wallace Mason and Kevin Merritt, both with 623. Of three incumbents in the Democratic primary, only Merritt was among the top five.
With the only precinct reporting, Democratic primary voting in French Creek Township, the only Crawford Central municipality located in Mercer County, added 11 votes to Whitenack’s total. Hodgson picked up nine; Merritt, 21; Murphy, 10; and Mason, 12.
No results for the Crawford Central Republican primary for four-year terms were available from Mercer County.
In the race for one nomination for a two-year term, incumbent Melissa Burnett led newcomer Tammy Silvis among Crawford County voters in the Democratic primary, 1,132 to 396. Among Crawford County Republican voters, Silvis led Burnett 1,447 to 1,227. Mercer County voters in the Democratic primary added 15 votes to Burnett’s total from Crawford County and 11 to Silvis’. Republican primary results from Mercer County added 59 votes to Silvis’ total from Crawford County and five to Burnett’s total.
