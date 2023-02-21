BEAVER TOWNSHIP — A large field fire near the Pennsylvania-Ohio border torched about 7.5 acres before it was extinguished.
The blaze near 1194 Joiner Road in Beaver Township was discovered just after 3 p.m. Sunday, according to Chief Keith Shauberger of Springboro Volunteer Fire Department.
The scene was about 1 mile from the border of Ohio and Pennsylvania and about 10 miles northwest of Springboro.
The fire apparently began after embers drifting from a burn barrel caught the field on fire, Shauberger said.
Flames were reported burning toward a nearby barn when the fire first was reported to Crawford County 911.
Springboro, Conneautville, Linesville and Monroe, Ohio, volunteer fire departments were called to the scene.
Additional help was needed from Springfield and Cranesville volunteer fire departments due to miscanthus grass on part of the property. Miscanthus grass is a tall ornamental grass.
Firefighters initially used portable water packs around the perimeter to keep the fire from spreading to woods, Shauberger said.
Members of the Crawford Erie County Wildland Fire Crew then intentionally set another fire to burn back toward the main fire, Shauberger said. That backburn was used to create a burnt-out area to stop the main fire from reaching a wooded area.
There were no injuries, the chief said.
The last fire units returned to service about 6:40 p.m., he added.
