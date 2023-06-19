UNION TOWNSHIP — The sight or sound of a bee — be it a honey bee, bumble bee or any other type — often brings alarm to the average person, who often will swat at it or try to get away from it for fear of being stung.
But that’s not true of the hundreds of members of the Northwestern Pennsylvania Beekeepers Association.
They spend many hours researching and finding ways to help improve the lives of bees — to allow them to do their work.
Calvin Ernst served as host for the association’s annual “field day” Saturday at the Ernst Conservation Seed Farm where they toured the farm to view the various seeds grown there by Ernst and his crew. In addition, members spent hours on a beautiful sunny day to learn more techniques and ways to improve their business.
Shannon O’Lone, an ad hoc board member for 10 years, said the event was a “nice cooperative initiative” between Ernest and the association. She said seed pellets grown on the farm can be used for smokers. “We want to make sure we have good providers in the community,” she said praising the cooperation of all involved.
Why are bees so important? “Without bees we don’t have food,” she said. “There would be less production of food” without bees. “It’s important for us.”
She stressed the importance of a “balance” in the system and the importance of the field days where members can share their experiences in an effort to help other beekeepers.
The meeting opened with several speakers before members toured the farm to view the various flowers and seeds that can be used for bees.
Natalie Shimo, 2023 Pennsylvania State Honey Princess, spoke briefly of the work she is doing to promote the beekeepers. She said she became involved with beekeeping as a 9- or 10-year-old and as princess has done extensive work, including many Zoom calls to talk about the work and its importance. Her work has included 3,000 calls and reached 16 million people, she said.
Charlie Vorisek of Crawford County introduced Jeff Berta, who is involved with research with the Pennsylvania Queen Bee Improvement Program.
He gave updates on the research and mite-biting genetics and the importance of drones. He discussed the research on what causes loss of hives, be it from mites or weather. He said Vorisek’s hives are part of the study, which includes 400 colonies across two states.
He recommended members pay attention to the work being done to make better hives and help bees meet resistance to mites.
Prior to addressing members, Berta told The Meadville Tribune that he got involved in the business after he was asked by a delivery person to help unload bees off a truck. “I fell in love with it,” he said of the bees. He said working with the bees “gives me peace,” and he loves doing the research to help the beekeepers have better quality.
His advice for people dealing with bees is simple: “Treat bees with kindness and respect. Don’t squish them. Pretend you are like a cat burglar trying to sneak into a house and take them away without them knowing it.”
Following the tours, members had four “field stations,” they attended for various topics and hands-on work.
The first was demonstrating the method of locating drone congregation areas.
The second station was the queen/drone marking stations, which involved using drones, practice marking and clipping wings.
Members also learned about trapping pollen and propolis (a resin-like material that bees make from trees to build hives) at the third station, then learned how to “read a frame” at the final station. That involved identifying stages of worker/drone brood, pollen and honey.
Each station had specific work to be identified to show attendees the proper method of doing that work, identifying and explaining those methods.
The field day was work, but it also included some benefits. Attendees were given samples of some seeds to help with the beekeeping.
In addition, they were eligible to win two nucs (nucleus), complete with a new queen and nuc box, a solar wax melter and other prizes.
The association includes members from Crawford, Erie, Mercer, Venango and Warren counties.
