By late Monday evening, fewer than 1,200 customers across Crawford County remained without electric service from Saturday’s wind storm.
At 8:15 p.m., a combined total of 1,016 Penelec and PennPower customers were still in the dark, according to FirstEnergy Corp.’s outage website. FirstEnergy is the parent company of both firms.
Northwestern Rural Electric Cooperative Association, which also provides electricity in the county, was down to 54 customers without power.
Crews will continue to work until service is restored to their respective customers, according to the utilities, although that may not happen fully until 11 p.m. today.
Amy Wellington, a spokeswoman for Northwestern Rural Electric, said the cooperative’s customers who still were out of service Monday were expected to have their power restored today.
The co-op was down to dealing with scattered individual customer outages in its Crawford County service areas, she noted.
A number of state roads closed due to power line issues did reopen Monday, though several still remained impassable Monday night, according to the Crawford County Department of Public Safety.
Closed roads as of Monday evening:
• Route 322 between Bush Road, Turnersville Road and West State Road in West Shenango Township due to wires and transformers down in the middle of the road.
• Magee Road, Five Corners Road, Mageetown Road and Freemont Street between Route 408/Main Street in Townville to Lincoln Avenue in Townville due to wires and trees down in the middle of the road.
• Atlantic Road between Leach Road in East Fallowfield Township and Lake Road in Greenwood Township due to multiple trees with wires down.
• Church Street/Plank Road between Zimmerman Road and Tobin Road in Venango Township due to trees down with wires.
• Route 86 between Grant Street in Cambridge Springs Borough to Ridge Road in Cambridge Township due to trees and power lines down.
