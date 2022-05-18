HARRISBURG — Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, had a pacemaker successfully implanted Tuesday afternoon after he suffered a stroke earlier this week.
According to Joe Calvello, director of communications for Fetterman, the candidate “completed a successful procedure to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator. The procedure began at 3:15 p.m., John was released at 5:56 p.m., and he has been given the all-clear that it was successful. He is resting at the hospital and recovering well. John continues to improve every day, and he is still on track for a full recovery.”
During the procedure, President Pro Tempore of the Senate Jake Corman temporarily assumed the duties of acting lieutenant governor.
Doctors removed a clot that had caused Fetterman’s heart to enter an atrial-fibrillation rhythm, reversing the stroke, he said in a previous statement.
Fetterman, who was treated at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, said he’s expected to make a full recovery.
“The amazing doctors here were able to quickly and completely remove the clot, reversing the stroke, they got my heart under control as well. It’s a good reminder to listen to your body and be aware of the signs,” Fetterman wrote previously.
Second lady Gisele Fetterman and other guests were expected to deliver election night remarks at a post-election party Tuesday night in the Pittsburgh area.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced on the morning of Election Day that he tested positive for COVID-19.
The Democratic candidate for governor was experiencing mild symptoms and had begun isolating at home, Shapiro wrote on Twitter on Tuesday morning.
Shapiro was to appear at campaign events Tuesday including a post-primary rally in Johnstown kicking off the general election phase of Pennsylvania’s 2022 mid-terms. He’s the only candidate on the gubernatorial ballot for Democrats.
“I’ll be back on the campaign trail next week and I’m looking forward to kicking off the general election in Johnstown,” Shapiro wrote.
