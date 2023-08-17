CONNEAUT LAKE — An issue with a fence built on property at 195 S. Third St. was the topic of a nearly 45-minute discussion at last week’s meeting of borough council.
David and Nicole Pierce, owners of the property, reviewed the issue, which started when they applied for a permit to install the fence.
At previous meetings, they had addressed council about neighbors allegedly driving a vehicle over the sidewalks as well as other issues regarding dogs.
The couple chose to build the fence because they said they were told there was no enforcement officer to enforce the ordinances regarding those issues.
The couple was denied a permit to build and advised to seek a variance to permit the erection of the fence.
The Pierces said they decided they didn’t need a permit and built the fence without one.
They said they were told they were in violation of the code and the fence need to be removed.
After detailing all the steps they took, they asked council to do one of three things:
• Remove the violation and let the fence stand as erected.
• Issue the permit and let the fence stand as erected.
• Amend the ordinance to allow the fence and let the fence stand as erected.
The end result after much discussion about the issue was council said the couple should seek a variance to have the fence permitted.
Council also said the Pierces could ask for more time to have the fence removed.
Council members indicated they are willing to work with the couple regarding the issue.
In other news, customers of the Municipal Authority of Conneaut Lake will see an additional $10 in their water/sewer bills in 2024.
The authority at the July meeting approved the increase, which amounts to 17 percent, according to minutes of the meeting.
The minutes also noted an executive session with Frank Pelly of Reflections on the Lake regarding sale of bulk water from a planned housing development in the Aldenia Drive area.
