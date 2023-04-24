Areas along French Creek may become part of a new national wildlife refuge in northwestern Pennsylvania and southwestern New York.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services is holding two evening public listening sessions — Tuesday in Edinboro and Wednesday in Meadville — on the proposed French Creek National Wildlife Refuge.
The proposed refuge would be located throughout portions of Crawford, Erie, Mercer and Venango counties in Pennsylvania and Chautauqua County in New York.
French Creek itself spans 117 miles from its headwaters in Chautauqua County in New York running through Erie, Crawford, Mercer and Venango counties in Pennsylvania and joining the Allegheny River at Franklin.
“We’re super early in the process and this is just step one,” Vicki Muller, manager of the Erie National Wildlife Refuge at Guys Mills, said of the two public listening sessions.
A draft plan for a proposed refuge based on this week’s public input then would be made available this summer, she said.
The draft plan then is subject to formal public comment.
Negotiations for any potential land acquisition for the new refuge wouldn’t begin until at least 2024, according to Muller.
“It’s giving the public the opportunity to have their voice heard,” she said of this week’s two public sessions. “We want to know what people may want in the way of hunting and fishing access, boat launches and kayak launch areas so we can plan accordingly.”
French Creek is considered one of the most biologically diverse waterways of its size in the U.S. It was voted Pennsylvania’s River of the Year for 2022.
Home to 27 species of freshwater mussels, more than 80 species of fish, and numerous waterfowl and songbird species, French Creek also is also home to the Eastern Hellbender, the largest species of salamander in North America and Pennsylvania’s official amphibian.
According to Muller, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s focus is protecting habitat for the creek’s mussels as well as the aquatic biodiversity of French Creek.
“To protect rare mussels and fish habitat is where our focus would be,” she said. “We’re trying to find the most imperiled areas as well as the good areas where freshwater mussels are thriving.”
The two public meetings where the public may learn about the proposal, ask questions and provide input, are:
• Tuesday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the campus of PennWest Edinboro in the Frank G. Pogue Student Center, 405 Scotland Road, and
• Wednesday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the campus of Allegheny College in Carr Hall at Park Avenue and West John Street.
