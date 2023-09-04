Meadville Housing Authority staff members received harsh criticism from the federal authorities that oversee and fund the agency in a recent response to an ongoing dispute between management and a resident-elected advisory group.
The apparent frustration expressed at several points in a letter from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to Rep. Mike Kelly is reminiscent of criticisms that tenants at Holland Towers, the Meadville public housing complex, have made repeatedly over at least the past two years.
“At times, working with the executive director has been difficult, and PIH staff and management frequently observe a pattern of slow or non-responsiveness to urgent request items, tenant complaints, and congressional inquiries,” Pittsburgh Field Office Director Michael A. Horvath wrote in the letter, referring to HUD’s Office of Public and Indian Housing.
HUD officials reviewed the relationship between Meadville Housing Authority staff and the Holland Towers Resident Council at the request of Kelly, who contacted the agency on behalf of Jackie Commins, a Holland Towers tenant and president of the complex’s Resident Council.
“The board,” Horvath continues, “must demand more of the executive director where they determine that it is needed.”
HUD sees evidence of work on bedbugs
A spokesman for Kelly’s office confirmed the authenticity of the letter, which was sent late last month and also copied to Vanessa Rockovich, executive director of the Meadville Housing Authority, and the five members of the board that oversees the authority. Kelly’s 16th District includes all of Crawford County.
The spokesman declined to comment on the letter, saying, “Our office does not comment specifically on constituent casework.”
When The Meadville Tribune contacted Horvath, a HUD spokesman replied via email, writing, “HUD will continue communicating with Meadville HA in our normal oversight function and has no further comment. “
While Horvath directed the Meadville Housing Authority to make a variety of changes with regard to the Holland Towers Resident Council, he also offered positive comments regarding the authority’s efforts to eradicate ongoing bedbug infestations at Holland Towers.
“We acknowledge that the HACM has made considerable, substantial efforts to resolve and prevent bedbug spread,” he wrote, using an acronym for the Housing Authority of the City of Meadville. “HACM has worked to inform and educate residents on ways to prevent bedbug spread and continues to implement treatment measures.”
Pre-renovation inspections in June led to detection of bedbugs in 24.5 percent of occupied apartments in Holland Towers, which is located on Market Street. Thirty units in the 132-unit building are currently vacant in anticipation of upcoming renovations.
The portion of infested apartments was slightly higher than in September 2021. A group of residents picketed the following month in an effort to draw attention to bedbug problems and their claims of poor relations with management. In subsequent months, the authority spent thousands of dollars on eradication efforts and levels dropped before the spike this summer.
Rockovich forwarded a request for comment from the Tribune to Christopher Ferry, the attorney who represents the authority. Ferry said that an official reaction would have to wait until the board can discuss the letter at a public meeting. The board’s next meeting is Sept. 13.
Referring to various HUD toolkits, regulations and best practices covered in the letter, Ferry said, “Those resources will be investigated to determine whether they can be used to improve circumstances here. To the extent that we can make use of the resources it is hoped that the impact will be positive.”
‘Work with us’
As the Holland Towers Resident Council president, Commins has consistently attended the authority’s public meetings in recent years and frequently raised concerns about the authority’s relationship with the council, bedbug problems, and other matters ranging from tenant bingo games to multimillion-dollar renovations planned for the building this year.
Her attempts to bring Resident Council concerns to management have been frustrating, according to Commins.
“If they’re supposed to be working with us,” she said, “then work with us.”
In late 2021, authority concerns over the process followed to elect council officers, including Commins, left the body in limbo; in June 2022, the authority’s board voted to withdraw recognition of the council.
When a new memorandum of understanding between the authority and the council was approved this year, Commins criticized the process for developing the boilerplate memo, saying that residents hadn’t been involved — despite HUD’s guidance that residents themselves should craft a first draft of the agreement and then negotiate areas of difference with authority staff.
Horvath, the Pittsburgh field director for HUD, focused particular attention on the memorandum of understanding approved by the board in his letter to Kelly.
“We have determined, and will communicate to the housing authority, that HACM cannot limit the Holland Towers resident council MOU to the standardized format it is using for all resident council agreements across its public housing communities,” Horvath wrote. “We reiterate to HACM that in doing so, it is negating its responsibility to provide capacity building to the duly elected resident council, and to determine the extent to which the resident council desires to participate in activities involving the Holland Towers community.”
Members of the housing authority board are appointed to five-year terms by Meadville City Council, though once appointed the board acts independently of City Council.
Mayor Jaime Kinder said she received a copy of Horvath’s letter last week and shared it with her fellow council members. Kinder said she and Councilwoman Gretchen Myers also met with Horvath and members of the Holland Towers Resident Council last week.
“The letter,” Kinder said in a message to the Tribune, “shows there’s work to be done and that the Resident Council should be a partner in the decision making process. I know I speak for the majority of council when I say, ‘We want to see the board and the authority address these issues quickly and comprehensively.’”
Cause for optimism or more ‘passing the buck’?
Horvath’s letter seemed to provide reason to expect better relations between housing authority management and the Holland Towers Resident Council.
“HUD continues to expect HACM to facilitate frequent communication with residents and to support the resident councils,” Horvath wrote. “HUD expects cooperation and collaboration, not conflict, between resident councils and housing authorities.”
At the same time, however, he made it clear that HUD would prefer to avoid the role of mediator between tenants and management.
“Residents must have a path to direct their complaints, suggestions, and inquiries through the HACM prior to reaching out for federal resolution by HUD,” Horvath continued. “The housing authority should be in a position to resolve resident complaints and requests without the involvement of HUD.”
When interviewed last week, Commins remained skeptical regarding the likelihood of improvements.
She’s been here before, she said, describing a larger pattern in which authorities at multiple levels, from authority staff and board members to HUD officials, sidestep accountability.
In August 2021, HUD officials in Pittsburgh became involved when there was friction between the Resident Council and Meadville Housing Authority management. In an email to Rockovich, Commins and others, Jacqueline Molinaro-Thompson, then-director of HUD’s Pittsburgh Field Office, noted that it was “highly unusual” for the office to become involved in such disputes and advised that the authority employ a “conflict resolution specialist or organization that can assist you to overcome the barriers to a collaborative relationship and help you to devise a plan for making agreements and progress.”
“Nothing ever came of that,” Commins said. “It seems like to me that they’re passing the buck.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.