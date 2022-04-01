WOODCOCK TOWNSHIP — Woodcock Creek Lake is in line for federal funding to improve parking lots around the lake.
Operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the lake is getting another $100,000 from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IJJA), according to Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania.
The announcement raises the project’s total federal IIJA funding to $280,000 to improve roads and parking lots around the lake, Casey said.
The funding will be released in federal fiscal year 2023 which runs from Oct. 1, 2022 through Sept. 30, 2023. Work is expected to be done during the 2023 construction season.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers also is getting another $2 million to improve dam gates at Tionesta Lake in Forest County. The project’s total IIJA funding is $3.5 million. That work also is expected to be done in the 2023 construction season.