Jackie Roberson Jr., the executive director of the Family & Community Christian Association (FCCA), 378 Chestnut St., Meadville, is excited about serving the organization’s annual Giving Thanks community dinner.
The dinner will be held Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, starting at noon. There is no cost for the dinner, but donations will be accepted.
For the past couple of years, due to COVID-19, dinners were distributed by takeout only or delivered to families within Crawford County. This year, the event once again will be a sit-down dinner.
“This year, for the first year in a long time, we will open up for indoor dining so people have a sense of community and a place to go,” Roberson said.
There will also be delivery in the county this year, and takeout will be available.
The menu features a traditional Thanksgiving Day dinner, including turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce, roll and pie.
The FCCA hosts the dinner for a special reason.
“We do it to ensure, first of all, the community has a place to go,” Roberson said. “Some people are not able to be with family and friends around Thanksgiving.”
The dinner is prepared and served primarily by the FCCA staff, but Roberson said it is a community effort, noting, “We’re looking for volunteers.”
The FCCA will accept monetary gifts to help defray the costs.
Also, the association will gladly accept donations of food, including turkeys.
“All food — anything people can provide — would be amazing,” Robertson said.
The Thanksgiving Day community dinner has been going on for more than 40 years. It was started in 1977 by a gentleman named Bill Foster.
“Bill always lived in our community,” Roberson said. “He had a vision that people always had a place to go for Thanksgiving.”
The dinner continued under the previous FCCA executive director, Regina Merritt, who passed away in February. Roberson, who assumed the role of executive director in March, wants to honor her legacy by continuing to hold the dinner.
“She would have wanted this to continue on,” Roberson said. “Her husband, Kevin Merritt, is heading up the event, and we really want to be of service to our community.”
The FCCA is striving to provide new programs and initiatives to the community each and every day.
“Our goal is not to be known as the old YWCA, but the FCCA,” Roberson said.
And the FCCA wants to make sure people have a hot meal on Thanksgiving Day.
Anyone in the Crawford County community is invited to participate in the dinner.
“If you’re hungry, you’re invited. If you need a place to go, you’re invited,” Roberson said.
Delivery of dinners will start at 10:30 a.m. Takeout orders may be picked up between 11:15 and 11:45.
Those who wish to have dinner delivered or pick up a takeout order are asked to sign up ahead of time by calling the FCCA at (814) 337-4279.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.