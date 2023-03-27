With an art show featuring works created by preschoolers from around the county and the opening of a community computer lab, last week was a big week for the Family & Community Christian Association (FCCA). Leaders of the organization that many still think of as “the old YWCA” are optimistic the busy week was only the beginning.
“We’re excited to be back on the map,” said Jim Malliard, who chairs the board that oversees FCCA. “We’re trying to be the strong community partner we always were — and even stronger.
“And that’s a bold statement,” he added.
The comments came as Executive Director Jackie Roberson led a tour of the building at 378 Chestnut St. that started with a newly outfitted room just inside the entrance where a row of six laptops were arranged on tables against two walls. The computer lab opened a week ago and is available to community members to use free from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.
The resource is aimed at people who don’t have reliable internet access, according to Roberson.
“If you have a project,” he said, “we’re here for that.”
The new lab will also be the focus of a planned summer camp that will not only introduce youngsters to the basics of computer use, but will also provide them with some hardware of their own.
“After completing the six-week course,” Roberson said, “they’ll get a free laptop.”
The computers available for use and the ones that will be given away free were donated to the organization by Conneaut School District after the district acquired new units, according to Roberson. FCCA has more than 75 Chromebooks to give away.
Leaving the computer lab, Roberson led the way past a newly donated fish tank that looked nearly as long as one of the many banquet tables FCCA fills at its well known holiday dinners — events that Malliard said the organization would like to expand beyond holidays.
The tour proceeded both upstairs — to where a literacy lab aimed at adults is set to receive more customers — and downstairs, where space is being developed for activities of a more physical nature.
One room, Roberson said, will soon be the location of martial arts classes. Continuing deeper into the building, the tour reached another room filled with exercise machines. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the workout room had been busy and Roberson said he hopes to see the machines receiving more use again soon.
Around another corner or two led to the surprise destination of Roberson’s impromptu tour: a vast dark room that momentarily seemed like a different world than the one a few steps away on Chestnut Street. As Roberson proceeded into the dark, worksite spotlights suddenly illuminated the cavernous space that had once been Meadville’s largest swimming pool facility.
Closed for more than 15 years, the pool was still there — empty, dry and completely surrounded by yellow tape.
Perhaps FCCA’s most ambitious plan, Roberson explained, is to fill in the pool, renovate the room and the lighting, and transform the space into recreational sports courts for year-round community use.
The long-term goal could cost as much as $500,000.
“We want people to be aware of what we’re doing,” Roberson said. “We’re doing some amazing things to be an asset to the community.”
Both Roberson and Malliard said they hope the FCCA’s enthusiasm for the future is reciprocated by the community.
“The community needs this more than ever,” Malliard added.
