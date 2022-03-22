CAMBRIDGE TOWNSHIP — A faulty wood-burning stove is suspected as the cause of a fire that gutted a two-story farm house in Cambridge Township on Sunday.
"It was pretty much gone when we arrived," Chief Kenny Zilhaver of Cambridge Springs Volunteer Fire Department said Monday.
Nine area volunteer fire departments ended up being called to the scene at 20748 Humes Hill Road in Cambridge Township. Initial dispatch began by the Crawford County 911 Center at 4:56 p.m.
The family had called in a "working fire" on the second floor of the home.
Zilhaver said the fire was considered accidental.
"There was a wood stove in the (first-floor) kitchen and we think an ember got blown up under the rafters somehow or there was a hole in its chimney casing" which could have put an ember into the rafters, according to Zilhaver.
The home, located near the border of Cambridge and Woodcock townships, was about 2.5 miles south of the borough of Cambridge Springs and about 2 miles northeast of the borough of Woodcock.
There were no injuries in the blaze and the family is being assisted by the Red Cross, the chief said.
Cambridge Springs was assisted at the scene by the Venango, Edinboro, West Mead 2, Saegertown, Townville, Hayfield Township, Randolph Township and Blooming Valley volunteer fire departments and Meadville Area Ambulance Service.
The last fire units returned to quarters about 11:30 p.m. However, firefighters were recalled at about 4:30 a.m. Monday for a rekindle and then returned to quarters at 6:30.