By Melissa Dengler
Have you wondered what’s behind all the renewed scientific interest in fasting?
It may surprise you to learn that fasting is thought to be among the oldest therapeutic methods. From the ancient to the modern yogis, from Plato and Socrates to Hippocrates, fasting has been regarded as a curative and rejuvenative health measure.
In fact, in recorded scientific history it is noted that humans (and most animal species) instinctively stopped eating when ill and abstained from food until health was restored. So what is fasting and how can it help support your health?
To be clear, we are not referring to “fasting fads” that focus on unsafe practices for weight loss. That is not the true intention of fasting. Rather, fasting is a carefully planned period of significant reduction of food intake that allows the digestive system a chance to reset. This period of rest helps to support the body’s innate ability to detox more efficiently which can allow it to better withstand the stresses brought upon by modern living (e.g., work, stress, eating habits, environment, etc.).
Though the science of fasting is still evolving, researchers have been looking closely at the health benefits that fasting offers to both healthy adults as well as those with chronic health conditions such as obesity, heart disease, diabetes, and even cancer.
Here are some benefits of restorative fasting:
• Reduces inflammation
• Lowers triglyceride levels, which decreases risk for heart disease
• Stimulates the liver to process toxins more efficiently
• Promotes movement of bowels
• Improves circulation
• Enhances sweating, which facilitates release of impurities
• Enhances awareness of appetite and cues for eating
• Improves regulation of hormones associated with appetite
• Enhances metabolic use of stored fat
To be truly restorative, fasting is paired with a reduction in mental and physical activity.
Fasting requires professional and personal support.
Any fast should be done with medical supervision. The approach that is right for any given person depends on many factors, such as a person’s age, health history, health concerns, current diet, lifestyle choices (smoker/non-smoker), and stress level. A qualified holistic doctor or nutritionist can best advise on a fasting schedule that suits an individual. A fast can be done for two to seven days and can include specific types of food (if any) and types of fluids (juices, herbal teas, water) to be consumed. Additionally, fasting is not something to jump into spontaneously and it requires significant preparation. The desired results would be best achieved by setting an intention, mindfully preparing one’s personal space, creating a supportive environment and schedule, and ensuring one has any necessary social and emotional support.
If you have diabetes, are pregnant, have any type of metabolic or feeding disorders, have a history of disordered eating or exercise addiction, it is imperative that you consult with a medical professional before embarking on any type of fast.
If you can’t locate a qualified holistic doctor to supervise a fast for you to do from home, or if your home environment is not conducive to the tranquility needed during a fast, you might want to consider attending a fasting retreat center. There are many across the U.S. And internationally. Be sure to inquire with your holistic medical provider about fasting centers or approaches that you can safely and effectively implement from home.
When done properly, fasting can be a challenging yet invigorating experience that rewards the mind, body, and spirit.
Melissa Dengler is a naturopathic doctor and massage therapist at Vitality Natural Health and Wellness Center located in the Downtown Mall in Meadville.
