CONNEAUT LAKE — As part of a $2 billion initiative to expand internet service, Kinetic by Windstream has deployed fiber at Conneaut Lake to provide faster broadband speeds.
According to an announcement from the company, the deployment brings gigabit speeds to 3,292 homes and businesses in the area. The expansion was announced Friday and is part of a multi-year plan by the company.
"Kinetic is dedicated to delivering fast broadband speed at competitive rates with unmatched service," said Jeff Small, president of Kinetic, in the release. "Our customers need connections to allow them to live, work and go to school wherever they live."