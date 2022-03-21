By Jessica Peters
Special to the Tribune
Two years ago, we all thought COVID-19 would be over in two weeks.
We were looking forward to some time off from work, spending time with our families, and not feeling the stress of the world. We thought we’d catch up on some Netflix and finally organize our closets, then go back to our lives totally refreshed.
It didn’t take long to realize it was going to take more than a few weeks for life to become normal again. After a few months, we began to realize that life would never completely be the same again. Because here we are, two years later, and COVID is still affecting our everyday lives.
As a dairy farmer, at first nothing changed. We still woke up every morning, fed the calves and milked the cows. Working outside and with so few people, we rarely had to wear masks and weren’t really missing our social lives because we rarely had time to venture out for non-farm business anyway.
Then the rumors started to fly.
Farmers were being asked to dump milk, and though we never had to, the fear of being next was ever present. For the record, milk wasn’t being dumped because we were being greedy or bitter, there simply wasn’t anywhere for it to go.
Restaurants, cafeterias and wholesale businesses were closing.
The processing plants built to create products for those places had nowhere to send them.
Unfortunately, milk is a perishable product that doesn’t store well. Their milk silos were at capacity, and they had nowhere to send the excess. To help cover the pay gap, money was taken from all our paychecks to disperse evenly which ultimately just hurt everyone. We lost a lot of dairies during COVID.
Then, because more people were buying retail dairy products, farmers were getting blamed for the lack of products on the store shelves. Why would we be dumping milk when your local grocery store couldn’t keep gallons of milk on the shelf? The retail plants were overwhelmed.
Though truckers were deemed essential employees, the workers who supported them weren’t. Products couldn’t be made because of things like the lack of plastic lids to top the bottles and milk plants with COVID outbreaks were shutting down. In less than a month, the people who were paying attention were alerted to how fragile our food supply system in the United States truly is. and if you were watching, as us farmers were, it was terrifying.
Fast forward to two years later and food isn’t quite as scarce, but now we’re struggling to order the things we need to care for our cows. Several of the drugs we need are frequently on backorder and some of the parts to maintain our equipment are getting difficult to find. You might think of it as an inconvenience, but we see it as life or death. We do everything we can to keep our animals healthy, but like us, the inevitable occurs. Animals get sick. With the blessing from our vet, we treat our animals on our own with the drugs they recommend. But now, we can’t get those drugs. and I’m worried.
I don’t think we’ve seen the end of how COVID has and will affect our lives. Some good came from it. For that first month, when there were no planes, trains or automobiles on the move; smog cleared from cities; dolphins swam in the Venetian canals; and the skies were a bit bluer.
Companies realized the economic value of Zoom and most people realized how much we were taking the people in our lives for granted. There’s been a global shift to focus more heavily on mental health and tele-medicine is finally being made available to the people who need it.
I’m grateful for what we’ve learned and amazed at how we’ve adapted. But I’m also anxious for the day I don’t have to worry about what supplies I can and cannot get.
Jessica Peters is owner/operator of Spruce Row Farm just outside of Meadville.