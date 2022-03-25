EMLENTON— Emclaire Financial Corp., the holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton, is being purchased by Farmers National Banc Corp., the holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield, Ohio.
Each shareholder of Emclaire may elect to receive either $40 per share in cash or 2.15 shares of Farmers’ common stock, according to the merger agreement.
The merger is expected to qualify as a tax-free reorganization for those shareholders electing to receive Farmers’ shares. The transaction is subject to Emclaire shareholder approval and customary regulatory approvals. The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2022.
Emclaire has an office in Titusville.