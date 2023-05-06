It doesn’t have the catchy rhyme scheme of a familiar proverb, but that doesn’t make it any less true: April showers, and the occasional April snowfall, bring May farmers markets to the Meadville Market House.
It’s that time of year again: The first Farmers Market event of 2023 will take place today at the Market House from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The markets will continue on Saturdays through October. The Market House itself remains open until 3 p.m. on Saturdays.
“I feel like it doesn’t feel like spring or summer to me until I see that local seasonal produce,” said Paula Burleigh, chair of the Market Authority that oversees the Market House. “I love cooking seasonally, so it’s exciting to me to go and see all of the delicious possibilities.”
Nine vendors expected for the market include some familiar faces as well as some new: Nancy Schultz, Strawberry Lane Produce, Fat Hawk Farm, Soil Sisters, @Full Moon Mushrooms, Crafts By Swan, Lisa Snyder’s Soaps, Rose Botanicals, and Cussewago Creek Distillery.
While the market is the first of the current season, today will be the last day at the Market House for one familiar face: Market Manager Kerstin Ams will be marking her final day.
Ams was hired in October 2021 after previously having spent several years as a volunteer member of the Market Authority.
“We will miss her dearly,” Burleigh said of Ams, “but we wish her the best in her next chapter.”
City manager Maryann Menanno announced at City Council’s meeting Wednesday that the Market Authority had hired Jesse Pane to replace Ams. Pane, who comes to Meadville from the Boston area, is expected to begin at the Market House in midsummer. In the meantime, Menanno and other city staff members, as well as part-time Market House employees, will fill in and share the load of the responsibilities associated with the market manager position, Menanno said.
Burleigh said Pane was a good fit for the position.
“Jesse brings years of varied and relevant experience to the Market House,” Burleigh said. “She is currently a college bookstore manager and has previously managed other bookstores, but she has also worked on a farm and has done farm billing and invoicing, so I think she has a particularly strong mix of managerial and agricultural experience that’s going to be a huge asset.”
This week, the Market Authority kicked off its spring fundraiser with an event Wednesday evening that also served as a farewell to Ams. The fundraiser goal is focused on upgrading the Café at the Market House, the kitchen space in the main market area of the 153-year-old structure.
The cafe will remain in use on upcoming Saturdays as the Market House continues to offer the brunch meals that have become a recent attraction.
And for those who find themselves running into friends both old and new during upcoming farmers markets but then realize they forgot to bring cash, Burleigh said the market’s token program makes it easy to purchase fresh produce without the hassle of running to an ATM.
The farmers typically can’t accommodate credit cards, but visitors can use credit or debit cards to purchase Market House tokens inside. The tokens can then be used like cash with the produce and craft vendors who attend the Saturday markets each week. Tokens can also be purchased with electronic benefits transfer cards available through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, according to Burleigh.
