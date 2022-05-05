One minor but still pernicious ripple among the many upheavals wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic of the past two years has been the way it has undermined the notion of an annual event.
Even as the nation seems to have turned a corner, a residual uncertainty still threatens to mark more red X’s on the schedule of days that we always mark on our calendars.
The repetition of seasonal events offers more than just something to look forward to — it offers a sense of security and order, if only on a quotidian level. There’s comfort in knowing that things continue to occur the way they seemingly always have. and when they aren’t happening, it adds to the uncertainty.
The 2022 series of farmers market events that have defined the historic Meadville Market House for more than 150 years begin Saturday and continue on succeeding Saturdays until Oct. 29. The markets run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each week.
The markets are a tradition for many. Even those who don’t stop by each week like to know that they could head down on a Saturday to pick through greens, tomatoes, strawberries and more through the course of the growing season.
Nancy Schultz, on the other hand, is a regular, as are the cut flowers she sells. This week, she expects to have jonquils and pussy willows.
“I plan to be there each Saturday as long as we keep COVID away and flat tires and all those kinds of things,” said Schultz, who has been “going to market” since the 1970s. “The last couple of years have been kind of iffy for the market — for everybody, really.”
Schultz’s mother-in-law preceded her in selling flowers during farmers markets at the Market House. Schultz joined her and then eventually continued on her own. In those early years, she recalled “digging dandelions by the bushelful” to be sold for use in salads. Her offerings and those of others have changed over the years, but one constant has been the atmosphere that results when the season, the vendors, the produce and the customers combine in that familiar way.
In a way, it’s hard to explain, according to Schultz, but at the same time it’s easy. “It’s just enjoyable,” she said.
Market Manager Kerstin Ams felt much the same as she swept up debris where the sidewalk meets the parking lot outside the front entrance of the Market House earlier this week.
“It’s a really exciting feeling,” Ams said, “in the summer with a full plaza here, with farmers and customers and people hanging out.
“I think we are hopefully turning a corner from COVID one way or another,” she added.
The markets took place last year, but they will be back to a more familiar form this year, with farmers’ stands back in front of the building instead of spaced out along the south side as they were in 2021. Ams also expects increased participation from both farmers and visitors.
On Saturday, five farmers will be present as well as four craft vendors and community organizations. During the peak farmers market season in August and September, Ams expects eight or nine farmers. Throughout the season a rotating roster of one to three vendors should be present.
Visitors will also notice some new elements. A food truck offering coffee and pastries will be present May 14 and a doughnut-themed food truck will be at the market in June, with hopes for additional food truck presence throughout the season. New 220-volt outlets are scheduled to be installed in the next two weeks, according Ams, which will allow the trucks to avoid running generators that would detract from that hard-to-quantify farmers market atmosphere.
At the heart of that atmosphere for Paula Burleigh are the relationships that farmers markets make possible by bringing town and country into proximity.
“I love getting to know the farmers and makers, and learning more about their work and what they do,” said Burleigh, the interim chair of the board that oversees the Market House. “I enjoy the community building aspect of a farmers market — it’s so fun to head down to the market on a Saturday and run into people I know, to see colleagues outside of work, and to have this central place to connect with friends while supporting local farmers and makers.”
Since it was founded in 1870, that goal of connecting the community with the local farms that support it has been the Market House’s primary mission, according to Burleigh.
A big part of that mission is fulfilled by that familiar Saturday ritual. For some it’s a matter of picking up a fresh loaf of bread; for others it’s a nice time to walk the dog and see some friends; for many it’s a chance to pick up fresh ingredients for a salad and meal they’ll prepare later that day.
“The farmers market is absolutely crucial to our mission,” Burleigh said. “We are not only making locally grown food or produced goods available for purchase, but we’re providing a space for consumers to engage with the growers and makers.”
Burleigh made a compelling case for the role of the farmers market tradition in the Market House’s mission, but she also offered more practical argument for why a certain segment of the local population might want to stop by this weekend in particular.
“In addition to wonderful local produce,” she said, “folks can also find mother’s day gifts from local craft and flower vendors.”
You can go
The Market House farmers markets begin Saturday and continue on a weekly basis through Oct. 29. The markets run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Market House itself is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.