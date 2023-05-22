Pennsylvania Farm Bureau will host a public meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m. about the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service's proposal to create a French Creek National Wildlife Refuge.
Organizers said the public can attend and learn about existing programs from private, public and governmental entities to preserve the watershed's natural environment. The proposed refuge would be located throughout portions of Crawford, Erie, Mercer and Venango counties.
The meeting will be held at Port Farms (event barn), 2055 Stone Quarry Road, Waterford.
• More information or to RSVP: Contact Mark Muir at mark@muirstead.com or (814) 397-0033.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.