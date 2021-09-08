No cancer diagnosis is ever easy, but for one Troy Township family the disease took an especially harsh toll last year when they discovered it had formed in 4-year-old Cora Tafelski.
A little more than a year on and Cora is still fighting, while her mother, Greta Tafelski, has dedicated herself to raising awareness of the disease and its impacts on affected families. While Greta's efforts are year-round work, they take on special importance during September, which is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
The signs of Cora's eventual diagnosis began appearing in the summer of 2020. Greta said Cora began experiencing seemingly random bouts of back pain. While these pains typically faded after time, while going down a slide at a birthday party she had particularly strong attack.
"When she reached the bottom of the slide, she was crying about how much her back hurt," Greta said.
This time the pain did not fade, leading to a trip to the emergency room. It was discovered that Cora had a swollen liver and spleen, and doctors performed a blood draw to have testing done at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.
Within a few days, the diagnosis came back: Cora had acute lymphoblastic leukemia. For Greta, it was a heart-breaking entry into a world she knew little about.
"As of last August, I had only ever known two people when I was younger that had cancer as a child," Greta said. "But it's nothing. You don't know anything about it until you're a parent and you're going through it with your child."
According to the American Childhood Cancer Organization, cancer is the leading cause of death by disease for children in the United States, with 20 percent of affected children not surviving it.
Approximately 1 in 285 children are diagnosed with cancer before their 20th birthday, with an estimated 15,780 children up to age 19 diagnosed each year.
Even for those children who do survive, two-thirds of them experience side effects such as secondary cancers, heart and/or lung damage, infertility, chronic hepatitis, alterations in growth, cognitive impairment and psycho-social impacts, according to the organization. A quarter of survivors face a late-effect from treatment that is severe or life-threatening.
These statistics and more are something Greta has become familiar with as she has sought to raise awareness while her daughter undergoes treatment. One number she became especially alarmed about is that only 4 percent of the money spent by the U.S. government each year researching cancer goes toward childhood cancer, according to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.
"It's kind of sad the kids aren't getting as much funding as different cancers," Greta said.
Greta was first driven to raise awareness by a need to be busy. She wanted something to do while waiting in hospitals during appointments, and saw attention-raising as a positive outlet.
"It's my daughter, so of course I want to share with the world how important it is," she said.
Her aims to raise awareness have bene myriad. Last winter, she set up a Christmas tree in Titusville decorated with ornaments with facts on them about childhood cancer, and last July, she hosted a blood drive in Meadville.
Blood transfusions are especially important for cancer patients, and Greta said she's seen a noticeable difference in Cora after she has received transfusions.
"You can definitely tell a difference after she receives blood," she said.
This year, Greta is looking for businesses and organizations to put up posters and gold ribbons — a symbol for childhood cancer awareness — as well as donation jars for the month of September. The gathered money will be donated to the Child Life Department at Children's Hospital, which provides social and emotional support to young patients.
Greta said Child Life has made a significant impact on Cora during her treatments, including giving her toys and doing crafts with her while she has stays in the hospital.
All the while Cora has gone through treatment after treatment. Currently she's in remission, but Greta said there is still a long road ahead, as total treatment time for a young cancer patient can last two to three years.
Even with the chemotherapy sessions she's gone through, Cora remains remarkably active.
"I don't even know how she can be going through treatment and be active all the time," Greta said.
Cora enjoys arts and crafts, and playing outside with her younger brother and sister. She plays soccer and she loves to draw.
While Cora lost her hair during treatments, she's been growing it back, and Greta called her a "trouper," able to keep positive through a difficult time.
"For all she's had to endure, she usually does it with a smile on her face," she said.
Any businesses or organizations interested in taking part in Greta's awareness efforts this month should contact her by email at tafelskig@gmail.com.
Sean P. Ray can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at sray@meadvilletribune.com.