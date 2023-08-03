CONNEAUT LAKE — Two adults and three children weren’t injured in a pre-dawn Wednesday fire at their home on South First Street in the borough.
“They were lucky,” Chief John Treacy of Conneaut Lake Volunteer Fire Department said of the family being able to escape the fire.
A citronella candle left burning on the porch triggered the 4:23 a.m. fire at 275 S. First St., according to Treacy. Citronella candles are used as an insect repellent.
The candle burned down, catching an adjacent plastic storage box on fire, Treacy said. The burning storage box, in turn, ignited exterior siding on the home as well as decking on the porch.
“It (the heat from the fire) then blew out a window and that’s what one of the kids heard,” Treacy said. The home did have working smoke detectors, he added.
The home’s occupants — David White, Heather Fuller, their three children and a family dog — were able to get out without injury, Treacy said.
White and a neighbor were able to extinguish much of the fire before firefighters arrived on the scene, Treacy said. The flames damaged an area of exterior siding measuring about 6 feet by 15 feet. There was some moderate smoke damage to the home’s interior as well.
Conneaut Lake Volunteer Fire Department was assisted by Vernon Central and Summit Township volunteer fire departments and Conneaut Lake Regional Police Department. Firefighters returned to quarters at 5:49 a.m.
