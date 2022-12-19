On Thanksgiving Day, the Family & Community Christian Association (FCCA) in Meadville delivered 410 dinners to area residents. In addition, 75 people attended a sit-down dinner inside the FCCA building at 378 Chestnut St.
Now, Christmas is just around the corner, and it’s time to do it all over again.
And, as with the Thanksgiving dinner, meals will be delivered, you can pick them up as takeout, or, unlike last year, you can come inside and sit down and enjoy the company and fellowship of other diners.
Jackie Roberson Jr., executive director of the FCCA, said the association is continuing a tradition that started well over 20 years ago.
“We want to thank everyone for their overwhelming response at Thanksgiving. That was a great success due to community support,” Roberson said. “We also want to make the Christmas dinner a success, as well.”
Roberson said the FCCA hosts the dinner so people have a place to go on the holiday.
The menu for the Christmas dinner will be ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans, applesauce, a roll and pie.
“Our goal is to ensure everyone has a meal and sense of community at this time,” Roberson said. “Christmas season is difficult for some due to loss of loved ones, such as friends and family, but our goal is to ensure that everyone can have a sense of community during this holiday season.”
Volunteers are needed and welcome to help on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Dinner preparation will take place Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meals will be delivered on Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to noon. Meals will be available for takeout on Christmas Day from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., and the sit-down dinner will be held from 5 to 6.
Anyone who would like to have a dinner delivered, pick up a takeout dinner or come for the sit-down dinner is asked to register by Thursday so they know how many meals to prepare. You may register by calling the FCCA at (814) 337-4279.
Also, anyone who would like to volunteer is asked to call the number listed above.
Donations of food also will be accepted.
“If someone can donate a ham, green beans or scalloped potatoes, that would be helpful,” Roberson said.
Also, the FCCA is not providing Christmas gifts to those who come to dinner, but if community members would like to donate a gift or gifts, they are welcome to do so.
“Socks, toys, gloves and hats would be greatly appreciated,” Roberson said.
With the fluctuation and increase in food costs, the FCCA knows many people have a difficult time ensuring their family has a hot meal.
“The FCCA and the Meadville community seek to provide an alternative for those who are struggling during this holiday season,” Roberson said. “We want to say thank you to our community for their generosity for ensuring that others have a hot meal for Christmas.”
Robertson said the FCC seeks to continue its efforts throughout the year “to provide our community with the resources necessary to make it through these tough times.”
