Familiar sounds and sights of the holidays are back in Meadville.
Clanging bells can be heard and red kettles seen in the city as the Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign is underway.
The annual fundraising campaign began Friday at Tops and Valesky’s markets in Meadville. It’s held daily, except Sundays, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Dec. 24.
The campaign adds Meadville’s Walmart location, starting Nov. 25, the Black Friday shopping day, according to Capt. Michelle Miller, who heads the Meadville unit of the Salvation Army.
The money raised by the campaign funds all types of local Salvation Army assistance programs, Miller said.
“We do kids’ programs, day camps, send kids to camp,” Miller said. “We get 250 backpacks a year for kids to go back to school. We do rent and utility assistance. We do our Thanksgiving vouchers out of it.”
This year’s goal once again is $50,000 — an amount that’s about 20 percent of its yearly budget, Miller said.
Last year, the local campaign raised just over $53,000, Miller said.
“It’s a big part of our budget,” Miller said of the funds raised by the campaign. “Hopefully, we’ll hit the goal, though I’m a little worried.”
That’s because this year’s campaign wasn’t able to secure another familiar spot — outside the U.S. Post Office in Meadville, Miller said.
Miller is trying to get some additional Meadville area locations secured in the days ahead as well as getting volunteers.
“We’re working through all that,” Miller said. “It can be stressful and I tend to worry a little bit.”
“But if we don’t meet our goal to meet the needs, then we’ll help those we can with the funds we do receive,” Miller said.
Aside from funds, the Red Kettle Campaign also needs volunteers at the kettles, Miller said. Volunteers are asked to work a two-hour shift, if possible, for scheduling purposes.
Those interested in volunteering should call the Meadville unit of The Salvation Army at (814) 724-3738.
