BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP — With volunteer fire departments pressed for staff members, diesel fuel running about $6 per gallon and sustainable funding sources hard to find, the last thing they need is to be sent on wild goose chases.
So when Bloomfield Volunteer Fire Department received three false calls in the past month, it was no mere prank to the firefighters involved.
“It’s not fun and games anymore,” Chief Shawn Northrop said in a phone interview Wednesday. “We want to get something out there that we’re not going to put up with it.”
After the most recent instance, Northrop added, he told crew members, “I’ve got to go to the cops to see what they can do.”
The incidents are now under investigation by Pennsylvania State Police at Corry, according to a press release issued Wednesday. The release characterizes the false fire reports as instances of disorderly conduct.
Three false calls in the span of a month is two more than Bloomfield usually receives in about a year, according to Northrop. The department typically goes out on about 300 fire and EMS (emergency medical services) calls each year.
The calls have come at different times of day but have described similar circumstances.
Each has involved reports of a brush fire, according to police.
Northrop said the three calls have also been in close proximity to one another: two at the intersection of Shreve Ridge Road and King Road and the third about 0.6 miles away at the intersection of King Road and Mt. Pleasant Road. The intersections are both located about a mile northwest of the northern end of Canadohta Lake. Because no specific address has been called in, responding firefighters have been forced to extend their search for fires out in four directions from the intersection to make sure there was no actual fire.
The calls have come in to Crawford County 911 around 1 a.m., 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., according to Northrop.
“We’re pressed for help all times of the day,” he added. “You’re pulling people from their family lives.”
In each case, Northrop said, no fire was evident and there was no sign of the person who had called it in.
In addition to costing firefighters time, wear and tear on their equipment and the cost of fuel, the false calls could be dangerous if they tie up crews when legitimate calls come in. They also tie up emergency dispatchers at Crawford County 911.
Northrop asked that people reporting fires stay in a safe position nearby if at all possible. Bloomfield will continue conducting “business as usual” and responding to all of the calls it receives, he added, but it’s easy to imagine a “boy who cried wolf” situation.
“We’ll still answer,” Northrop said, “but how long before all of a sudden nobody answers because they think, ‘Yeah, one of them again,’ and then it happens to be the real thing?”
