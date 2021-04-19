Giant pumpkins will drop from the sky to smash cars at Conneaut Lake Park this fall.
After a one-year pause in 2020, Fall Pumpkin Fest at Conneaut Lake is set to return Oct. 8, 9 and 10.
Last year was to have been the 30th edition of Fall Pumpkin Fest, which is sponsored by the Conneaut Lake Area Business Association. A family-oriented festival, Pumpkin Fest as it's affectionately known, features juried crafters, kids activities, food vendors, entertainment and more including giant pumpkins squashing cars.
"We're going to have two this year — one each Saturday and Sunday of the festival," Becky Leonard of the Fall Pumpkin Fest Committee said of the giant pumpkin drops. The drops are held late afternoon on Saturday and Sunday of the weekend festival. A pumpkin weighing more than 1,000 pounds is dropped from a crane onto a vehicle in an display of giant squash-squashing power.
Since Fall Pumpkin Fest announced via Facebook the return of the event for 2021, Leonard said she's received a number of inquiries from vendors.
On Saturday, Fall Pumpkin Fest posted a Facebook reminder that those who were vendors at the festival in 2019 automatically will receive an application for this year.
"We usually have about 140 vendors over all," Leonard told the Tribune on Sunday. "We don't know how many we'll get this year."
Those inquiring to be a vendor should contact the business association via email at conneautlakebusiness@gmail.com.
The annual Fall Pumpkin Fest Parade will be held Saturday of the festival as well, but there won't be a Miss Pumpkin Fest pageant.
Leonard said she's hoping for good weather and a good turnout for the festival's return.
"Pumpkin Fest is mainly to get business to the Conneaut Lake area and people to have fun," she said.
