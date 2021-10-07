Pumpkins will drop, cars will be crushed and a parade celebrating all things autumn will march its way through Conneaut Lake as Fall Pumpkin Fest makes its return this weekend.
The 30th iteration of the festival, which is organized by the Conneaut Lake Area Business Association (CLABA), will take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Primarily celebrated at Conneaut Lake Park, the event is making a comeback after being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With its triumphant return also comes the return of many festival favorites, most notably the pumpkin drop. Two 1,000-pound pumpkins will be dropped from a crane on two donated vehicles, with one drop taking place Saturday at 5 p.m. and the other, Sunday at 4 p.m.
"Where else can you go and get a pumpkin drop?" asked Becky Leonard, chairperson for the Pumpkin Fest committee.
The pumpkin trebuchet, which made its debut in the 2019 festival, returns this year, launching pumpkins through the air to splatter into a dozen pieces on the ground.
The Pumpkin Fest parade will march on Saturday at 10 a.m., starting at Conneaut Lake Elementary School and moving down through the town. Participants in the parade include Al's Melons, Spin-ette Twirling Club, Lakeside Dance and more, with parade entries ranging from floats and classic vehicles to horses and carriages.
Patty McGee, lead organizer for the parade, said an oversight means the Conneaut Area Senior High School marching band will not take part in the parade. However, there are more entries in other categories of the parade, meaning it will be about the same size as in previous years.
Enthusiasm for the return of the parade has been high, according to McGee.
"People in the area were like, 'Oh we're so glad the parade is back,' because last year was just not a good year," she said.
A notable aspect of this year's parade is who was chosen to be the parade marshal. Leading the parade in spirit this year is Judith Hughes, a founding member of CLABA and a founder of Pumpkin Fest. Hughes passed away in June following a battle with cancer.
"(Hughes) started this festival in the front yard of Conneaut Cellars Winery with about 30 vendors," Leonard said. "She has been the spearhead of this for 30 years."
A cut-out of Hughes will be in one of the vehicles of the parade, symbolizing her as the marshal.
"We figured she deserved this honor when she never had it before," McGee said.
In addition, the scholarship given to Conneaut Lake-area students during the festival has been named the Judith Hughes Memorial Scholarship.
The scholarship raises money through a silent auction of items donated by vendors and local businesses. Leonard said the scholarship has given out more than $20,000 over the course of its existence, including around $4,000 in 2019.
While many old favorites of the festival are coming back, that isn't to say there won't be any surprises this year. A car cruise was added to the itinerary of events, set to take place Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and open to anyone to attend.
There will also be around 150 craft and commercial vendors scattered throughout the park, which is "more vendors than we've ever had," according to Leonard. Comparatively, the 2019 festival had around 110 such vendors.
Leonard believes the cancellation of so many other events led to vendors placing more importance on the few that do take place, as well as giving more time to create a stock of items.
"It is so varied," she said of the array of vendors. "We have everything from candles, soaps, needlecraft. I have three artists going to be here. There's a couple new folks doing baking. We have woodcraft. Also we have wreaths."
The festival brings major attention to Conneaut Lake. Leonard said between 15,000 to 20,000 people attend, and said a previous analysis from the Crawford County Convention and Visitors Bureau found the event brings in around $1.3 million in spending to the county between hotel rentals, local dining and other such aspects.
The chairperson has heard of people coming from Youngstown, Pittsburgh and Erie to attend the festival.
"It's been a tradition for 30 years and it's something everybody looks forward to," she said.
This is the first year the festival will take place under the new ownership of Conneaut Lake Park. Leonard said working with the new owner "has been fabulous" and hopes to keep the festival at the park in future years.
The new ownership has led to the event being slightly more expensive for attendees, however. In addition to the traditional $5 parking fee at the park, there is also a $5 entry fee, though children 12 and under get in for free.
The 30th Fall Pumpkin Fest will run from 2-7 p.m.Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Anyone still interested in taking part in the parade can contact McGee at (814) 671-6885.
