Fake Facebook pages for the Crawford County Republican Party are exasperating the local party's chair.
While the county GOP party has an official Facebook page, since early March at least three others have appeared, attempting to convince visitors that they are the official page.
"There's only one official page," said Jody Leech, chair of the county party.
That Facebook page is "Crawford County Republican Party." It has nearly 1,000 followers and lists the local party's address in Meadville, telephone number and hours.
The other pages use pictures similar to the official page. They have even copied text and images from the party's page and then added content endorsing candidates or altered images.
"It's maddening," Leech said.
"Eastern Crawford County Republican Party is not a party — it's just a page," Leech said of one of the fake pages.
"I've gotten a lot of phone calls," she said. "People think there are two Republican parties in Crawford County and there are not."
Leech identified a person reportedly behind at least one of the lookalike pages and has contacted Facebook about the content on that page.
The official Crawford County Republican Party page tried to distance itself from the other pages with this Facebook message at 11:18 a.m. April 3. It reads, in part:
"Please be aware that the hackers are at it again!! Why can’t individuals run for an Elected Office and do so without their followers or Committee members making up FAKE Facebook pages ...? They copy and put on their own comments and versions and make it look like it is coming from the Administrators of this Facebook page. This is the OFFICIAL Crawford County Republican Facebook page. There is another version that is being put on as the Eastern Crawford County Republican Facebook page ... . He is using our logo and putting on what he chooses and adding pictures and comments that are his own posts."
The Tribune's multiple attempts over the past week to reach the administrator of the lookalike page by phone were unsuccessful.
