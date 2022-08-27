WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — For the third time in the last three competitions, the same cow reigns as the Crawford County Fair’s premier dairy cow.
App Sham Alexander Baby Spot, a 7-year-old Holstein from Apple Shamrock Dairy Farm LLC of Townville, earned top honors at the Supreme Champion Dairy Show Thursday.
App Sham Alexander Baby Spot was selected from the eight breed champions at this year’s fair.
The fair’s Supreme Champion Dairy Show was initiated in 1997 as a way to honor the top cow among the winners of the various dairy breed shows at the fair.
App Sham Alexander Baby Spot is no stranger to the fair’s supreme champion title. It earned supreme champion at both the 2021 and 2019 Supreme Champion Dairy Shows at the fair. The Crawford County Fair wasn’t held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The cow also has earned high honors in other dairy shows throughout the region.
App Sham Alexander Baby Spot is one of about 1,100 cows in the herd at Apple Shamrock Dairy Farms. Josh Waddell, 38, operates the farm with his wife, Hayley, and his parents, Rob and Christine Waddell.
The farm has about 2,500 acres and 25 full-time employees.
“A little luck and a good cow — there are no secrets,” Waddell said of winning supreme honors for a third time. “It takes a lot of work, commitment and a good, special cow.”
Waddell said his favorite thing about showing cattle is the challenge.
“It’s fulfillment of doing good — or not doing good and then trying to do better next year,” he said.
However, there is a bit of a downside, too.
“It’s more work than a vacation,” he said with a laugh.
