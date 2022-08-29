WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — A large crowd was on hand for Saturday’s demolition derby at the Crawford County Fair because of the common bond between drivers and spectators — a love of seeing cars smashed, according to Jeremy Hejduk.
“There are things you can do here that you can’t do in Walmart’s parking lot when the people upset you,” Hejduk said before the start of the event.
Hejduk and his wife, Frances, own DerbyDog Productions Inc. of Madison, Ohio, the fair’s demolition derby promoter for the past eight years.
“It’s not what you’re supposed to do — run into other people,” Hejduk said. “It’s like football, but for cars.”
Demolition derbies began around 60 years ago as a novelty event.
Saturday’s derby attracted more than 50 drivers and their vehicles spread out among various classes.
The itch to smash up a car just gets in the blood once you’ve been exposed to the sport, according to drivers.
“I got to scrap this car anyway,” driver Zac Starcher, 27, of Ashtabula, Ohio, said with a laugh as he drove up for a mandatory pre-derby safety inspection.
Starcher has been competing in demolition derbies for seven years. Prior to that, as a teenager Starcher helped out an uncle prepare cars for demolition derbies.
“It’s a family thing,” he said of why he loves doing it.
Trevor Jimerson, a 25-year-old driver from Cambridge Springs, has been involved with demolition derbies for about 10 years. In addition to Pennsylvania, Jimerson has competed in derbies in Ohio and New York.
“The Crawford County Fair is a blast,” he said. “You put on a show and have some fun.”
It’s also a blast for spectators such as Trevor Tingley of Conneaut Lake, who was part of Saturday’s large crowd.
“It’s the dirt flying, the noise and the people,” Tingley said. “I’ve got a cousin in it today. I’ve been coming to the derbies here about 15 years.”
“It’s an easy sport to get into,” Mike Kuzak, also of Conneaut Lake, said. Although Kuzak was a spectator, he’s competed in smaller derbies in the past.
Kuzak was there to cheer on guys who work for him. He is the body shop manager at Community Chevrolet in Meadville.
“We’re good at wrecking them as well as fixing them,” he said with a smile.
While demolition derbies are about smashing, safety for all is key as drivers try to cause the demise of their opponents’ autos, according to Hejduk.
“A lot of people think that officials are just standing there watching the derby,” he said. “But, realistically we’re looking inside the vehicles — watching for fires, sparks and smoke. Where there’s smoke, there’s fire.”
