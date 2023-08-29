WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — Winners from the 2023 Crawford County Fair’s demolition derbies have been announced by Derbydog Productions Inc. of Madison, Ohio.
The demolition derbies were held Saturday afternoon and evening in front of the main grandstand.
Winners were:
Afternoon show
Motor Swap Full-Size — 1. Rick Firster, Greenville; 2. Joe Blake, Titusville; and 3. Mike DiFrischia, Adamsville.
Street Stock Full-Size — 1. Jesse Cipra, Williamsfield, Ohio; 2. Mike Boylen, Kinsman, Ohio; and 3. (tie) Greg Say, Emlenton, and Matt McMillen, Pierpont, Ohio.
Street Stock Compact — 1. Serena Brant, Beaver Falls; and 2. Brian Rydbom, Meadville.
Hobby Stock Truck (Eric Ruhlman Memorial) — 1. Ted Kiskadden, Shippenville; 2. Mac Dickey, Jamestown; and 3. Dylan Say, Emlenton.
Half Car Race — 1. Dave Cefaratti, Williamsfield, Ohio; 2. Mark Spangler, Jefferson, Ohio; and 3. Joe Boyle, Williamsfield, Ohio.
Evening Show
Pro Stock Full-Size — 1. Ted Kiskadden, Shippenville; 2. Tyler Finefrock, Clarion; and 3. Rodney Matthews, Ashtabula, Ohio.
Street Stock Full-Size — 1. Ashley Wickham of Titusville; 2. Anthony Dewey, Chardon, Ohio; and 3. Elyn Wickham, Titusville.
Stock Mini-Van/Truck/SUV — 1. Tom Cyphert, Tionesta; 2. Michael DeJohn, Saegertown; and 3. Joe Boyle, Williamsfield, Ohio.
Street Stock Compact — 1. Serena Brandt, Beaver Falls; 2. Nick Kennedy (no town given); and 3. Alex Dingle, North East.
Windshield — 1. Brian Shevitz, Mercer; 2. William Lilly, Saegertown; and 3. Tyler Gill, Cochranton.
