WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — A comparison of attendance at the 2022 Crawford County Fair with past years is difficult due to the current pricing structure and shorter number of days, according to fair officials.
This year’s fair officially is Aug. 22 through 27 — a total of six days. The fairgrounds did open Sunday for the Darci Lynne concert, but admission to the grounds was free.
Admission to the 2022 fair is on a staggered pricing schedule — ranging from free to $8, depending on the time of day and the day itself.
In 2021, the fair was eight days, but no admission fee was charged in an effort to draw the public back following the COVID-19 pandemic that canceled the fair in 2020.
The last fair with paid admission was in 2019, prior to the pandemic, with an eight-day fair and a total of 62,309 in $5 paid admissions.
Through Tuesday, there have only been about 9,600 of what could be considered paid admissions.
There were 3,900 wristbands issued Monday and 5,700 on Tuesday.
Wristbands are issued automatically if a person pays the $5 or $8 admission fee — which allows for a same-day return, according to Cheryl Hamilton, a Crawford County Fair Board member and its recording secretary.
Wristbands also are issued to those who have a paid weekly pass and show it when they leave.
“Wristbands only are issued to those who show the weekly pass or those that pay to get in,” Hamilton said.
Officials estimate fair attendance is about twice the number of paid admissions.
That’s based on 4-H and FFA members and leaders getting free admission to the fair, exhibitors who enter on a paid weekly pass, and fair volunteers getting a free weekly pass.
The wristbands aren’t an accurate gauge of attendance, according to Dean Maynard, the fair’s president.
“It’s because of the fee structure (we have this year) and the alternative ways to get a wristband,” he said.
“We’ve got about 440 exhibitor weekly passes who don’t get a wristband,” he added. “We’ve got about 900 fair volunteer passes who don’t get a wristband and can come and go whenever they want. Those bodies are all here, too.”
