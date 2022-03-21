By Mike Crowley
Meadville Tribune
It’s hard to imagine a food product more familiar than milk. Even in an age when the positive associations of the term have been usurped by a proliferation of non-dairy products, everyone knows what you mean by milk — they know where it is in the grocery store, they know how they like it — whole, 2 percent or skim — and they know how much should be poured over a bowl of cereal.
But while many milk drinkers have at least a rough idea of the price of a gallon from week to week, few have a clear idea how that cost is determined. Even fewer could accurately describe the obscure methods and complicated bureaucracy that have been established over the past century to formulate the figure.
The experts often have a hard time churning through the many factors that contribute to bringing down or propping up the cost of milk.
“This is my 42nd year, and I don’t understand it,” Walter Royek joked recently. Royek milks about 50 cows on his Corry-area farm and was president of the northwestern Pennsylvania-based Farmers Union Milk Producers Association.
One element of milk pricing in Pennsylvania that is little known to the average consumer has become a recent focus of attention: the over-order premium, which is reset every March and September. On March 2, the Pennsylvania Milk Marketing Board went through the twice-yearly process of hearing testimony before the premium is set for another six months. For the first time, Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture called for a reform of the premium and Pennsylvania Farm Bureau called for an end to it.
Under the premium program, milk that stays in the state from production to sale benefits from a premium paid by retail consumers and paid back to producers. The premium, which has generally ranged from 75 cents per hundredweight to $1.75 per hundredweight in recent years, is currently $1 per hundredweight (milk prices are set according to units of 100 pounds of milk — the equivalent of about 11.63 gallons).
The premium would seem to be a boon to dairy farmers, and it is — to some. But it only applies to milk that stays in the state, so if milk is processed out of state and then sold in Pennsylvania, farmers don’t benefit. Another limitation applies to the final form of dairy product: Only milk used as beverages benefits. Milk used for yogurt, cheese, butter, powdered milk and related products receives no premium.
For more than four decades, Royek has produced milk used for cheese and until recently, his milk was processed in Ohio — two strikes against receiving the premium.
“I personally have never, ever gotten it,” Royek said. “I support it, but it’s not equal for all Pennsylvania dairy farms. I’d like to see it extended to all Pennsylvania producers.”
Concerns over the fairness of the premium have come to the fore in recent months. If consumers are to subsidize state dairy farmers, some argue, shouldn’t all dairy farmers benefit? At the same time, with inflation the highest it has been since the premium program was started in the late 1980s, should Pennsylvania be adding about 10 cents — or more if the program were extended to include all milk producers — to the cost of dairy products?
The Pennsylvania Farm Bureau voted at its annual meeting late last year to call for an end to the premium in what was a sharp reversal from the group’s previous position.
“PFB supports the indefinite elimination of the Class I over-order premium out of concern for inequitable distribution of the premium among Pennsylvania dairy farmers unless, or until, a more equitable system can be implemented,” Media Communications Director Bill Zeiders said in an email.
Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Deputy Secretary Greg Hostetter did not go quite so far in his March 2 testimony to the Milk Marketing Board, but he took a similar position.
“The time has come,” Hostetter said, “for the Board to take a hard look at the current system, and to devise a new system which treats all Pennsylvania producers equitably and sends the correct signals to processors and retailers in the state.”
Long-time dairy farmer and dairy industry activist Arden Tewksbury of Meshoppen, however, was among several voices in favor of continuing the premium — and shocked to hear former supporters arguing against it. Tewksbury was part of the effort to launch the premium 35 years ago and doesn’t want to see that work erased.
“It causes them unrest” because of the limits on which farmers can benefit, Tewksbury said, “but it really helps farmers and doesn’t gouge the consumer.
“I think overall it’s worked pretty good,” he added.
Tewksbury acknowledged that the state premium is an imperfect solution to a problem that should be addressed at the federal level. The problem at the heart of milk pricing, he explained in a phone interview, is that the price formula does not factor in a farmer’s cost of production. In lieu of a federal solution, Tewksbury hopes to see the state’s premium continue.
“If the premium is eliminated,” he warned, “we might never get it back again.”
Tewksbury’s surprise at the opposition to the premium was shared by Milk Marketing Board Secretary Carol Hardbarger. In a column posted to LancasterFarming.com after the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau vote to call for an end to the premium late last year, Hardbarger questioned the vote, speculating that it was the “result of personal concerns of cooperative members related to distribution of the premium by cooperative administration.”
Eliminating the premium, Hardbarger argued, wouldn’t benefit any dairy farmers and would obviously hurt those currently receiving the premium — and that damage would be hard to miss, even for those unfamiliar with the arcane methods of milk pricing.
“The greatest impact I foresee with elimination of the (over-order premium) is that many of our independent farms would go out of business,” Hardbarger wrote. “Time after time we hear testimony from organizations and individual farmers that tells us how the OOP is a key part in maintaining stability of income for their members or themselves.”
The Milk Marketing Board is scheduled to announce the premium for the next six months via teleconference at 1 p.m. March 22. Tewksbury counts himself among the interested parties who expect to participate.
“I’ll be listening,” he said.
Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.