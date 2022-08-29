FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — The Fairfield Township Tax Collector's Office will be closed Thursday, according to LuAnn Shaffer, township tax collector.
The office will be open Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. High 86F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: August 29, 2022 @ 10:41 am
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Do you think police should be able to pull over a driver if any part of their license plate is obscured by a frame, including the edges or the visitpa.com URL?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.