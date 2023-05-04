FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Fairfield Township will hold its cleanup day on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the township building, 22101 Steen Hill Road, Cochranton.
The township will accept one truckload per resident and the charge will be $10 per truckload thereafter.
No tires, paint cans (unless lids are removed and contents are empty), normal household garbage, burnable items, electronics (TVs or computers) will be accepted.
Proof of residency is required.
