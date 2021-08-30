WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — Inside Home Show Building No. 2 around noon Sunday, 8-year old Kaylee Campbell of Meadville was among the volunteers who reported for duty the morning after the Crawford County Fair ended. The exhibition buildings and the nearby midway lacked the foot traffic they had seen throughout the fair, but Kaylee managed to keep things almost as active as they had been for the past week.
Making her way purposefully from one group of volunteers to another, she helped her father fold a tarp, checked what Craig Powell was up to behind a display of various types of corn, returned to her mother’s side for a moment, and generally stayed busy.
Activity wasn’t the only quality that remained constant despite the fair being over.
“It’s very sweaty hot today,” Kaylee said to no one in particular.
Still, she added a moment later as she stopped at the next knot of volunteers breaking down displays and preparing for the arrival of exhibitors picking up their fair entries, “I don’t say no to work.”
A similar attitude was evident elsewhere on the fairgrounds as tents came down, buildings were boarded up, the last bit of soft serve was squeezed into cones, and a line of recreational vehicles waited to make their final deposits before exiting the compound.
The 75th anniversary edition of the Crawford County Fair, though not the jubilee-sized celebration originally envisioned, was a success, those present in the immediate aftermath seemed to agree.
Standing in front of the Fair Office, Fair Board President Dean Maynard was still riding the excitement of eight days at the fair.
“We were really impressed with the community’s reaction to a scaled-down fair,” he said. “It was really a nice time to catch up historically with the evolution of the fair turning into what it is today. That was probably the most impressive part.
“It seems as if we were able to accomplish our mission,” he added.
The mission, given the unpredictability of the COVID-19 pandemic and the desire to recognize the fair’s 75th anniversary nonetheless, was to create “a relaxed, more friendly event filled with smiles that remind us of the sign of the hope and promise that we know is still out there,” according to Maynard.
Early feedback has been positive regarding the shift of the fireworks show from the fair’s closing moments to its opening weekend, Maynard said, as well as regarding the layout of the reduced-size event.
While crowd sizes were down, vendor feedback was positive as well, according to Maynard. If not for the heavy downpour that forced the cancellation of the truck and tractor pull Friday evening, it would have been hard to imagine things going more smoothly, he added.
Joe Hassinger of Meadville confirmed Maynard’s impression of the vendor reaction. Hassinger operated his Cowboy Kettle Corn stand and three lemonade stands while also serving his first year as vendor coordinator for the fair.
“Most of them want to come back,” he said of the vendors, citing satisfaction with the crowd size and an improved layout. Also popular was a 20-by-40-foot tent with picnic tables for indulging in heaping amounts of fair food or simply for resting after a few laps around the fairgrounds. It’s a feature Hassinger would like to expand next year — if he can find sponsors to support it.
Hassinger, Maynard and others agreed on one topic that set the 2021 fair apart from others.
“In my lifetime I don’t remember a fair that was hot every single day,” Hassinger said. “We sold a lot of kettle corn. I think we sold more lemonade, though.”
And ice cream, root beer floats and apple dumplings, he added.
The cool treats weren’t the only hot items at the fair.
Tim Crum, who has operated the Dime Toss near the poultry barn for the past five fairs, was among the vendors already planning to return next year. In fact, he said, 2021 was his best year yet despite the smaller-than-usual crowds.
Crum speculated that his increase in business likely resulted from less competition in the form of rides and other games.
“We were busy every night,” Crum said during a brief break after folding up the coin-toss’s tent covering. “You would’ve never known (crowds were smaller) when you looked at these booths every night.”
A decrease in overall crowd size was evident to fair veterans, but Maynard said no concrete data was available on attendance this year — the fair didn’t have enough staff to devote to attempts at counting visitors, he said.
Final financial numbers also weren’t available Sunday, but Maynard was optimistic.
“We’re pleased,” he said. “I mean, we’re not ecstatic and spending money, but we’re pleased at the bottom line.”
Maynard was less optimistic, however, when asked about the long-term sustainability of the fair.
There’s no guarantee of sustainability, according to Maynard, but “there’s hope and promise to move forward.”
And even with no carnival rides or major concerts, there was plenty to captivate visitors. When Kaylee Campbell wasn’t helping her father during the three days they spent at the fair, she was wearing out the soles of her pink Crocs.
“It’s pretty crazy,” Kaylee said back in Home Show Building No. 2, where a basket of softball-sized potatoes awaited their exhibitor and ribbons of various colors hung from jug after jug of maple syrup at a nearby display. “I have walked 2 miles, 3 miles here.”
“You walked a lot of miles,” Fred Campbell agreed.
Going from climbing aboard the fire trucks at the northern end of the track to the horse barns just beyond that, back to Home Show Building No. 2 and the nearby Rabbit Barn at the western edge of the fairgrounds will put some steps on a step counter. But it won’t completely distract an excited visitor from what was missing this year.
“You asked every single time we got here, where are the rides?” Fred reminded his daughter, “and what can I pet?”
“I got to hold a rabbit,” Kaylee said, her eyes widening and her grin transforming as she recalled her stop at the Poultry Barn next door to the Rabbit Barn. “The chickens — ah, my ears!”
