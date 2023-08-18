It’s about to get busy at the fairgrounds.
The return of the Crawford County Fair is upon us and beginning this weekend crowds will soon fill the midway and line up outside food booths, 4-H members will show their livestock, and farmers will connect with their neighbors and have their animals and goods judged.
The rides also will be buzzing with screams as the fair, which bills itself as the largest agricultural fair east of the Mississippi River, will burst with activity.
Starting Saturday, the entries of competitive exhibits will be judged, harness racing will take place and the baked goods auction is scheduled. The fair runs through Aug. 26 at the fairgrounds off Route 77, about a mile east of Meadville.
Things will kick into a higher gear Sunday with the crowning of the fair queen.
For more information on this year’s fair, be sure to check out our special section inside today’s edition. There you’ll find feature stories, information on pricing and more.
