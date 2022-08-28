WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — Preliminary figures show the 2022 Crawford County Fair had strong gross income, good attendance — and only one disappointment, the fair’s president said.
“We are thrilled (with the way fair week went),” Dean Maynard, the Crawford County Fair Board’s president, said Sunday. “We’re back to having a fair in Meadville.”
Preliminary figures show the fair had more than $370,000 in gross income, according to Maynard. Gross income is total income before deducting any expenses.
“We figure it’s about 75,000,” he said of the fair’s total estimated attendance for the week.
The lone disappointment was that fireworks didn’t take place as scheduled Saturday night for the fair’s close.
The fair had a signed contract with Zambelli Fireworks of Warrendale but the pyrotechnicians didn’t come.
“We had no fireworks Saturday night — we’re awaiting a callback Monday (today),” Maynard said Sunday.
Preliminary figures show the fair’s total gate admissions for Monday through Saturday at $300,503 with 44,294 wristbands issued for the week.
The Fair Board has estimated total attendance at 75,000 based on 4-H and FFA members and leaders getting free admission to the fair and the number of passes issued — exhibitors and vendors entered on a paid weekly pass plus there were paid public weekly passes while fair volunteers got a free weekly pass.
Maynard said there were about 1,700 exhibitor and vendor passes, 900 volunteer passes and 800 public weekly passes.
The 2022 fair had a staggered pricing schedule of free to $8, depending on the time of day and the day itself. Wristbands were issued automatically if a person paid the $5 or $8 admission fee — which allowed for same-day return. Wristbands also were issued to those with a paid weekly pass who showed it when they left so they could return the same day.
In addition to the more than $300,000 in gross income from gate admissions, the fair earned approximately $40,000 gross income from the demolition derby, $30,000 gross income from the truck and tractor pull, and $15,754.44 gross income from its amusement ride contract.
“The ride company paid us to be here,” Maynard said of Main Event Amusements of Solvay, New York. “They gave us an $8,900 check to be here. The old ride company cost us $130,000 (a year).”
Under the fair’s one-year contract with Main Event Amusements, the fair got the $8,900 plus 15 percent of Main Event Amusements’ income above $80,000.
“They earned $125,696.25 (for the week) so we got 15 percent of the difference (above $80,000) and they paid us $6,854.44 to be here,” Maynard said.
“We had a one-year contract with them,” he added. “We’re hopeful they’ll be back. They added value to our midway.”
Maynard said the board is expected to hold preliminary discussions for 2023 with Main Event next week.
The 2023 Crawford County Fair tentatively is scheduled for Aug. 20-26 next year, though the board formally will have to approve the dates.
