The Crawford County Fair's 75th Anniversary Committee is looking for everyone who has attended all 75 years of the fair to be special guests at the fair on Aug. 22.
Those who have attended all the fairs are asked to sign up at the historical building (former Crawford County Sportsmen's Club Building) between noon and 4 p.m. that day to have individual pictures taken to be placed in the history book.
In addition, names of all those participating will be put in a drawing for the winner to help cut the ribbon on the new building.
A group picture, also to be included in the history book, will be taken at 4 p.m.
Following the dedication of the building, an official opening ceremony will be held at 6 in front of the grandstand. Admission is free.
During the program the Pennsylvania State Police equestrians will present a crowd control demonstration.
In addition, the new Miss Crawford County Fair will be crowned and various dignitaries will be introduced.
Fireworks will conclude the program that night about 8:30.