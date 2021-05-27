The Crawford County Historical Society is working with the Crawford County Fair 75th Anniversary Committee to create a museum on the fairgrounds dedicated to the history of the fair and northwestern Pennsylvania agriculture.
The committee is looking for any artifacts, photos and other items that connect to the fair’s past or general farming history in Crawford County to put on display.
The museum, in the former Sportsman's Building, will be open to the public with free admission during this year’s fair from Aug. 21-28.
For those who have items to donate or loan to the museum, there will be an on-site artifact donation drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the museum site.
• More information: Contact archive@crawfordhistorical.org or the Crawford County Convention & Visitors Bureau at (814) 333-1258.