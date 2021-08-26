WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — This year's Crawford County Fair only has about two-thirds of the number of exhibitors it had in 2019.
Dean Maynard, Crawford County Fair Board president, said there are 1,056 exhibitors who have entered items. That compares to 1,651 exhibitors in 2019, the last fair before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Maynard said the fair averages 13,000 entries of all types within its various departments, but estimates it only has around 9,000 this year. A final tally for this year is expected later in the week.
• • •
One vehicle was damaged Tuesday at the fairgrounds after a parking line rope was looped through the rear windshield wiper. The vehicle had backed into the space and the rear window broke when the driver attempted to drive away. Maynard said both security at the fair as well as West Mead Township Police Department investigated the matter.