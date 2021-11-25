The Crawford County Fair's 75th anniversary book is now available for purchase.
The 104-page book tells the history of the fair, but focuses particularly on the updates since the 50th anniversary.
The book includes color photographs of the 50th anniversary as well as that of the 75th in 2021. Officials from each department submitted updates of their department. In addition, there are pictures from each department as well as pictures submitted from many people.
Also featured are separate interviews of the past and present fair board presidents and other officials.
The book is available for $25 at the Crawford County Convention and Visitors Bureau office on Route 322; Tattered Corners Book Store on Chestnut Street, Meadville; and H&H Super Market in Saegertown. It also is available at the fair office at the Crawford County Courthouse, by contacting Jane Smith at (814) 337-6377, or by visiting crawfordcountyfairpa.com.