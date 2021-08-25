WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — The Crawford County Fair has reported several minor medical calls due to heat-related issues since it opened Saturday, according to fair officials and medical personnel.
In other fair news, at their meeting Tuesday afternoon, fair board members agreed to look into requests for onsite computer registration with human assistance available at the fairgrounds prior to the 2022 fair.
The fair now requires all entries to be made online, but that suggestion has been made as many fair entrants are older residents who don't use computers, board President Dean Maynard said.