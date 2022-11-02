Nurses at Meadville Medical Center soon will be honored with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.
The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s mission to recognize the extraordinary, compassionate nursing care they provide patients and families every day.
The DAISY Foundation is a not-for-profit organization, established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, by members of his family. Barnes died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. (DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System.) The care Barnes and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
“We are proud to be among the health care organizations participating in The DAISY Award program,” said Valerie B. Waid, chief nursing officer. “Our nurses go above and beyond every day and this program is a wonderful way to highlight our incredible nurses. It is important that our nurses know their work is highly valued and appreciated. The DAISY Foundation provides a way for us to do that. We are excited to partner with such a prestigious program and hope our community joins us in nominating nurses. ”
Patients, families and colleagues may nominate nurses. The award recipient is chosen by a committee at Meadville Medical Center and the committee selects the honoree via blind nominations to receive award. Awards are presented throughout the year at celebrations attended by the honoree’s colleagues, patients and visitors. Each honoree receives a certificate commending the honoree as an “Extraordinary Nurse.”
“When Patrick was critically ill, our family experienced first-hand the remarkable skill and care nurses provide patients every day and night. Yet these unsung heroes are seldom recognized for the super-human, extraordinary, compassionate work they do. The kind of work the nurses at Meadville Medical Center are called on to do every day epitomizes the purpose of The DAISY Award,” said Bonnie Barnes, co-founder of The DAISY Foundation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.