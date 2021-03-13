For maple syrup producer Jim Reagles, it’s easy to remember the last time a crowd of people gathered at The Willows at Little Conneauttee to see how sap is transformed, taste the sweet treat and even purchase a few jugs.
It was almost one year ago exactly: March 14, 2020 — a Saturday. About 200 people visited Reagles’ sugar shack just north of Cambridge Springs for the first day of the annual Maple Taste and Tour. It was an ordinary day — as ordinary as warm maple syrup on a stack of silver dollar-sized pancakes.
And then things took a turn for the extraordinary, but not in a good way.
“On Sunday,” Reagles recalled, “it was just done.
“And on Monday, they closed the country.”
A year later, Reagles is one of 17 northwestern Pennsylvania maple producers, including four Crawford County locations, who will offer free tours for those with a love for the traditional treat or an interest in how it is made.
Reagles is excited to offer tours again.
Even with the excitement, however, he’s not sure what to expect.
“Are people going to come out to it?” he wondered earlier this week. “There are still people that are kind of leery of going out, and I don’t blame them. There are people that are (saying), ‘Hey, let’s go.’”
Sugar shack operators on the tour are hoping for the best and preparing for members of both groups.
Reagles will provide drive-thru service for those who aren’t quite ready for indoor tours but still want to stock up on locally sourced sweetness. For those who want to get a close up look at the evaporator that boils down 40 gallons of sap into one gallon of syrup, he has implemented a number of steps out of concern for COVID-19. Those steps include requiring masks and distancing inside the sugar shack and limiting capacity to five while also making products available in a nearby open garage structure.
“I’m excited to see what happens this year,” he said with a laugh. “I don’t have a clue on what’s going to happen.”
While producers can’t be sure of what will happen this weekend, they have a better grasp on what happened inside their trees over the winter. Early reviews indicate that the syrup is “pretty good this year,” Reagles said, and the sugar content in the sap collected in his 500 buckets has been higher than normal.
The biggest difference for The Willows this year has to do with the tasting: Reagles was apologetic in saying that there would be no free samples this year due to coronavirus concerns.
What there will be, he added, is plenty of family fun. For Reagles and for nearly every tour participant, making maple syrup is a family affair, and the tour tends to attract families looking for something to do after a winter spent largely indoors — a situation exacerbated this year by COVID-19 restrictions.
“I hope people come out,” Reagles said, “and I hope they enjoy themselves.”
