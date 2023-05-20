Five executives at Indiana University of Pennsylvania have lost their jobs in a move the university says is designed to cut costs and streamline operations.
“IUP, like colleges and universities across the nation, is facing dramatic challenges both internally and externally (and) must accelerate its progress toward student-centeredness and financial sustainability,” IUP President Michael Driscoll said in a letter to campus.
Driscoll said the moves were intended to create a more “streamlined experience for our students, simplify structures, enhance collaboration and innovation, and reduce expenses.”
IUP’s enrollment has plummeted in recent years. Once the largest university in the state system, enrollment has fallen from more than 15,000 in 2010 to about 8,800 last fall.
Under the changes, the positions of vice president for enrollment management, chief marketing officer, associate vice president for human resources, associate vice president for academic administration have been eliminated.
Patricia McCarthy had served as vice president for enrollment management, while Christopher Noah served as chief marketing officer. Their duties will be handled by Student Affairs Vice President Tom Sega.
Craig Bickley had served as associate vice president for human resources. Director of Human Resources Operations Lindsey McNickle will now lead the Office of Human Resources.
John Kilmarx had served as associate vice president for academic administration. Staff members who had worked under him will now report to Lara Luetkehan, provost and vice president for academic affairs.
Driscoll said Vice President of University Advancement Khatmeh Osseiran-Hanna also will leave her role at the university. The division “will transition to reporting directly to me, at least for the near future,” he wrote.
Driscoll said in his letter to campus that the moves are intended to “eliminate silos and lead to fewer and simpler processes for IUP’s employees, allowing them to focus more time on high-priority items — student-centeredness and more efficient operations.”
Driscoll could not be reached for additional comment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.