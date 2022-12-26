A former corrections officer has pleaded guilty to indecent assault of an inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Cambridge Springs.
Alexius D. Castro, 23, of Hermitage pleaded guilty Thursday before Crawford County Court of Common Pleas Judge Mark Stevens to indecent assault without the consent of another as part of a plea deal with the Crawford County District Attorney’s Office.
In August, Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville charged Castro with one count of institutional sexual assault for sexually touching the inmate at the women’s prison at 10 p.m. on Jan 28.
Police accused Castro, who was a corrections officer at SCI Cambridge Springs at the time, with sexually touching and kissing an inmate.
Castro agreed to plead guilty to a lesser charge of indecent assault without the consent of another in exchange for the institutional sexual assault not being prosecuted by the DA’s Office.
The institutional sexual assault count is a third-degree felony with maximum penalty of seven years and $15,000 fine.
The indecent assault without consent is a second-degree misdemeanor with a maximum penalty of two years and a $5,000 fine.
Castro’s sentencing will take place after an assessment by the Pennsylvania Sexual Offenders Assessment Board within the next 90 days. The assessment will determine if Castro should be classified as a sexually violent predator.
Castro remains free on non-monetary bond while she awaits sentencing at a date to be determined.
Castro was a guard at the women’s prison for approximately 18 months before being fired this year by the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections.
Castro became a corrections officer trainee at SCI Cambridge Springs on Oct. 19, 2020, according to a Department of Corrections spokeswoman. Castro was promoted to corrections officer 1 on Oct. 19, 2021, and held the position until her firing on April 11 of this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.